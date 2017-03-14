12 March 2017

Somalia: Mutinous Forces Barricade Mogadishu's Main Streets

Mutinous Somali forces have barricaded main streets in Mogadishu on Sunday morning over lack of pay for over a year. The forces also shut down several business centres and shopping malls as were frustrated over the government's failure to pay their payments for more than 15 months.

Mogadishu streets, including KM-4 and Makka Al Mukarama were the most effected areas of the army mutiny. The SNA commanders have succeeded to end the mutiny after an hour.

Somali security forces and Military complain about lack of payments for over a year, as they battle the insecurity and face Al shabaab threats and bombings in the country.

