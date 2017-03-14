Africa: 5th General Assembly of OSMA Opens in Asmara

Asmara — The 5th General Assembly of (OSMA) Organization of Military Sports in Africa has been officially opened on 11 March at Hotel Asmara Palace, here in Asmara. Chairman of OSMA, over 50 high ranking military officials from over 22 African countries are participating at the congress that will continue until March 13th.

Speaking on the occasion in which senior government and PFDJ officials, diplomatic corps and invited guests were present, General Flipos Weldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, pointed out the paramount importance of sports in developing the physical and mental fitness, advancing spirit, promoting unity and harmony as well as instilling discipline and that Eritrea is fully honored to host such international congress here in Asmara.

Stating that Eritrea since the liberation struggle has been exerting unremitting efforts to promote sports activities in a well-organized manner, General Flipos underlined that military sports has been mushroomed throughout the country in an annual basis and as a result a number of sportsmen have been able to participate in many of the most popular international sports competitions.

In a speech he delivered on behalf of Lieutenant General Meguedad Benziane, the president of OSMA, Colonel Kabre David expressed appreciation to the Eritrean government for hosting the congress and expressed conviction that the General Assembly would eventually bear a sense of common understanding among participating member states that their presence is encouraging in the accomplishment of OSMA's inspiring mission.

A number of high ranking military delegates from a number of African countries including the Republic of South Africa, Algeria, Guinea, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Senegal, Angola, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Botswana, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Morocco and Burundi are participating at the 5th OSMA General Assembly.

Artists from the Eritrean Defense Forces staged cultural performances thus receiving broad acclamation amongst the conferees.

OSMA was founded in 1994 and its central office is based in Yaoundé, Cameroon.