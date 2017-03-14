Somalia: Kenyan Police Nab 6 Terror Suspects in Coastal Town

Kenya's anti-terrorism police officers are on Saturday holding six terror suspects in the coastal town of Malindi. A contingent of special units raided a house on Friday night and managed to arrest the six suspected of funding the Al-Shabaab terror group.

"Six people arrested and seven mobile phones recovered that are held for several suspicious cash transfers to individuals linked to Al-Shabaab in Somalia. Malindi police commander Muchangi Matawa said the six are being interrogated by anti-terrorism police officers detectives over alleged links to the group.

According to police the suspects are part of terror network behind the recruitment of youth to join the Al-Shabaab militant group. The suspects include women believed to be targeting young girls who are lured to cross over to Somalia to become Al-Shabaab brides. Kenya authorities are in higher alert over possible attacks by the Somalia-based militant group.

Last year, the police warned that at least six Al-Shabaab fighters had been dispatched from Somalia to carryout the attacks on unspecified locations in Kenya.

According to police, the Al-Shabaab militia is planning to use suicide bombers to execute the attacks targeting key government facilities and popular public places which the police said should be put under vigilance to foil any possible attack in Malindi.