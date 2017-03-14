Somalia: Somali Journalist Critically Wounded in Car Bomb Blast

A bomb under a car has seriously wounded a local journalist working for London-based Somali Channel, Universal TV in Mogadishu on Sunday morning, police said.

The wounded journalist was identified as Abdihamid Mohamed Karzay, who has been working with Universal TV as a cameraman and video-editor, according to his media colleagues.

Karzay was badly injured when a bomb attached to his car exploded in Hamar-weyne district as he he left his house and driving to his office. He was taken to a hospital immediately.

No group has claimed the responsibility for car bomb blast that left the Local Journalist wounded. Somalia is ranked one of the most dangerous areas in the world to be a journalist.