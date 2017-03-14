12 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NUSOJ Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Somali Media Worker in Mogadishu

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) condemns in the strongest terms possible the assassination attempt against a Somali media worker in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district on Sunday morning around 8:00am local time, the latest in a string of violence against the media professionals in Somalia.

Abdihamid Mohamed Osman known as Karazai who works for London based Somali TV channel (Universal TV) as a technician has sustained severe injuries after a bomb fitted into his car exploded near Marwas mosque in Hamarwayne District.

Abdihamid was rushed to Madina hospital where he was operated. Doctors hope that he will recover from the bad injuries in his right hand and shoulder.

Journalist colleagues including NUSOJ Secretary General Mohamed Moalimuu were at the Madina hospital to share the pain with their injured friend. During the several hours that he was being assisted by the doctors in the operation theatre, some of the journalists donated blood to Abdihamid particularly those had the same blood group with him when doctors requested.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) condemns the attack and calls for the Somali government to urgently investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to court of justice.

"We condemn the chilling attack against our colleague in the strongest terms possible." Mohamed Ibrahim, Secretary General of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) said, "The prep must not escape unpunished and hope immediate recovery for our colleague."

National Union of Somali Journalists is also condemning the act against a journalist Ismail Orange who was tortured by the government forces on Saturday 11th March 2017.

Social media was widely circulated the pictures of the journalist victim whose hands were tied behind his back and lying on the ground.

National Union is still gathering information on this matter and how it happened, whether the violation against him is related to his work or not, since Ismail Orange is a prominent journalist who works with the state media.

