South Africa: MEC Alan Winde On Cancellation of Cape Town Cycle Tour

I would like to commend the Cape Town Cycle Tour team for their management of a difficult situation yesterday (12 March, 2017).

The call to cancel the 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour was carefully considered, and was the most responsible approach under the circumstances as heavy winds presented a major challenge.

I am proud of the team for taking a hard decision in the interests of all participants.

Organisers have also donated goods intended for the event to the communities affected by the devastating fires in Hout Bay. I'd like to acknowledge the public for their support in assisting residents impacted by the fires. It was encouraging to see several companies and residents offer donations.

As we work to position the Western Cape as an international events destination, it is key that we prioritise the safety of the residents and visitors involved. Events contribute to the growth of the economy and the creation of jobs. Over 35 000 riders were set to participate in the race this year and I hope to see all of them at next year's Cape Town Cycle Tour.

For those wanting to assist with relief for communities affected by the fires, Hout Bay Fire Station has been identified as one of the drop-off points for aid.

