11 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, Sudan to Launch Land Transportation Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

A new public land transportation service between Ethiopia and Sudan will start on Sunday March 12, 2017.

The cross-border highway stretching from Addis Abeba to Khartoum will provide services in accordance with agreements reached on standards of vehicles, tariffs and immigration rules of the two countries effective this week.

The new public bus transportation between the two capital cities is becoming operational after the completion of a trans-border highway project, which took about eight years to construct.

As per the tariff set, a passenger must pay 60 dollars to travel from Addis Ababa to Khartoum, a route that takes two days by road. A passenger is expected to possess a valid passport and visa before leaving.

Ethiopia has three trans-border highways that are mainly used to transport export products and import fuel from Sudan.

The country is also constructing a number of trans-boundary highways to link its borders with neighboring nations, including Kenya and South Sudan.

Ethiopia

Govt to Install Electronic Customs Clearance System

Ethiopia and South Korea signed a 13-million deal for the installation of electronic customs clearance system in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.