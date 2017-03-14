A new public land transportation service between Ethiopia and Sudan will start on Sunday March 12, 2017.

The cross-border highway stretching from Addis Abeba to Khartoum will provide services in accordance with agreements reached on standards of vehicles, tariffs and immigration rules of the two countries effective this week.

The new public bus transportation between the two capital cities is becoming operational after the completion of a trans-border highway project, which took about eight years to construct.

As per the tariff set, a passenger must pay 60 dollars to travel from Addis Ababa to Khartoum, a route that takes two days by road. A passenger is expected to possess a valid passport and visa before leaving.

Ethiopia has three trans-border highways that are mainly used to transport export products and import fuel from Sudan.

The country is also constructing a number of trans-boundary highways to link its borders with neighboring nations, including Kenya and South Sudan.