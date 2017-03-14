Uganda: Reversal of Roles As Villa Seek Table Leadership

Kampala — During last season's title run-in, KCCA built up a 15 point lead over SC Villa that was at the time taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup.

And with six games in hand, the Jogoos consequently had an opportunity to leapfrog their title rivals only to fail to win their subsequent five games.

Those roles have been reversed this season with KCCA having played three games less following their excursions in the Caf Champions League.

Today, SC Villa level on 41 points with KCCA after 21 games, get their chance to put to open a three point lead at the top with an away victory over Saints at the Champions Stadium in Matugga.

Going into the game SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa talked of having upped his team's fitness levels since taking charge since taking full charge last month.

"We are fitter now and playing with more aggression," remarked Bbosa after Sunday's 4-1 thrashing of Onduparaka on their return to Masaka Recreation Ground.

That will be put to test at Champions Stadium with the match coming only 48-hours after Sunday's game and at the venue of his side's goalless draw with Bright Stars at the start of the second round.

He will bank on Emma Okwi whose hat-trick inspired Sunday's victory as well as the rejuvenated Martin Kiiza who is keeping out Vitalis Tabu out of the side.

Bbosa's three games in charge have delivered two triumphs with the goalles draw against Proline the only blemish thus far.

The Saints meanwhile come into the game having dropped two points in a 1-all draw against Bright Stars, a result that left the 12th placed side three points and two places from the relegation places.

At Wankulukuku, Express will hope for a second consecutive win of the second round following their 1-0 win over Kirinya- Jinja as they host Police. The latter are also winless in three after losing 1-0 at home to Bul on Friday.

Soana Vs JMC Hippos, Kavumba R. Grounds (4:00 pm) live on Azam TV

Sadolin Paints Vs Lweza, M.N Stadium-Namboole (4:30pm )

Express Vs Police, Wankulukuku Stadium (4:30pm)

The Saints Vs SC Villa, Champions Stadium-Matugga (4:30pm)

BUL Vs Bright Stars, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:30pm)

Sunday results

Bright Stars 1 - 1 The Saints

Kirinya Jinja 0 - 1 Express

SC Villa 4 - 1 Onduparaka