Somalia: Death Toll From Mogadishu Car Bomb Blast Rises to 10

The death toll from a car bomb blast near a hotel in Mogadishu has risen to 10 people, most of them innocent civilians, according to witnesses. The police and witnesses said a bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into Wehliye hotel located near the busy junction of Dabka in the capital, killing passers-by and security guards.

The local ambulances arrived at the scene, and taken the wounded to hospitals. The security forces have cordoned off the area after the blast which was heard major parts of Mogadishu on Monday morning at around 11 a.m.

Al shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the second car bomb in the capital in a day. In a statement, Somali PM Hassan Ali Kheyre has condemned the attacks in the capital.

Scroll down for more photos of the attack.