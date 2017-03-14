13 March 2017

UN News Service

Somalia: UN Envoy for Somalia Condemns Bomb Blasts in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations envoy for Somalia has strongly condemned this morning's bomb blasts at two locations in Mogadishu that reportedly killed a number of civilians.

"These latest attacks come at a time when solidarity, not violence, among Somalis is badly needed," said Michael Keating, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the African country, in a press statement.

"The country is grappling with a severe drought that has already claimed the lives of hundreds of people. The timing and suffering caused by today's blasts are outrageous; this violent extremism cannot possibly be justified," he added.

According to the statement, the first blast occurred near the General Dhagabadan training facility of the Somali National Army, and initial accounts indicate that only the suicide bomber who was driving an explosives-laden minibus died in the explosion.

The second attack was also carried out by a bomber driving a vehicle filled with explosives who attacked the gate of the Weheliye Hotel on the Somali capital's congested Makka al-Mukarama road in a deliberate attempt to inflict a high number of casualties on hotel staff and guests, motorists and pedestrians.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the hotel.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in today's attacks," Mr. Keating said.

Somalia

Officials - Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean

Somali officials say pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean and guided it to the coast of Puntland… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.