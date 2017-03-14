Sudanese Chadian Talks On Transports, Roads and Infrastructures Issue Recommendations

Khartoum — The Joint Sudanese Chadian talks on Transport, Roads, Bridges and Infrastructures, issued their recommendations on Sunday, calling for a convening of the joint Technical Committee in a month's time, and a preparations of a feasibility study by know how house for construction of railway line linking Nyala of Sudan to Adre of Chad.

The recommendations have pointed out with regard to the maritime axes, an increase of the plot of land allocated to Chad in Saloom Dry port and an increase of the storage duration to 45 days.

The recommendations have also called for assessment of the hurdled impeding transit trade and for establishment of a follow up office for the Chadian commodities and also for treatment of any goods crossing into chad as a transit trade.

On the air transport, the recommendations have called for dispatching a delegation from the Sudan airway to chad to review areas of cooperation between the airways in the two countries.