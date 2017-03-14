Sudan: FVP Receives Mubarak of Umma Party

Khartoum — The First Vice President and the Prime Minister, Barkri Hassan Salih, on Sunday received at his office at the Council of Ministers, Mubarak El Fadil Al Mahadi, of the Umma party with the meeting centering on consultations on the formation of the upcoming national Accord government and the implementation of the National Dialogue outcomes and recommendations.

Mubarak el Fadil Al Mahdi said he was briefed by the FVP and he Prime Minister on the major and strategic issues in the areas of peace and stability as well as the participation of the political forces in the coming National Accord Government.

Mahdi said he briefed the FVP on the vision of his party in the coming phase and the priorities related to the people's livelihood, the economy and the foreign relations, stressing the need to make use of the overture in the Sudanese relations and to continue efforts for achieving a total lift of the economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

He said the Sudan looks forwards to opening up further the relations between the Sudan and the European Union the United States of America, underlining the need to develop these relations, saying this would have huge impact on the economy and on writing off the Sudan foreign debts.

Mahadi commended Sudan's overture on the gulf countries and Saudi Arabia, saying the Sudan should press ahead with these moves. Mahdi has meanwhile called for achieving full peace saying peace was the basis for improvement of foreign relations.

He pinpointed that the presidential pardon on the accused and the convicted would open up wide the doors for a conducive climate to the coming phase and the formation of the national accord government.

He underlined that it was imperative that the coming national accord should secure the consent of all, be convincing to the public and at the same time respond to the aspiration of the masses and move the country into a new phase for overcoming conflicts and differences in the country.

He said he reaffirms to the first vice president and the prime minister that his party stand firmly behind the coming national accord and that it was necessary any participation in that government should be associated with the overall comprehensive vision among the participants.