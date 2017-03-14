Sudan: Bashir Receives Visiting UAE Minister for Energy

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Sunday received the visiting UAE minister for Energy, Dr. Suhial Mohammed al Mazrouie, and the accompanying delegation and reviewed with him bilateral relations and implementation of the outcome of recently talks between the leaderships in the two countries, of which the last talks held by President Omar Bashir in the United Arab Emirates, past February.

The UAE is currently studying the establishment of an electricity generating station in Port Sudan, Red Sea State, producing 1000 megawatts through use of liquid gas as well as the establishment of a transportation line from there to Khartoum, on commercial and investment basis. The station will wholly set to provide electricity for the industrial sector.