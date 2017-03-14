Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Support to Khalawi (Quranic Classes)

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state's support to Khalawi (Quranic classes) in the country, appreciating the role of the Sufi sects in expanding the Quranic teaching teachings.

This came when he received Sunday at the Republican Palace a delegation of Al-Ashraf sect of Gezira State, led by Khalifa Al-Sharif Al-Sharif Abdalla.

Meanwhile, Badr-Eddin Al-Araki said that the members of the delegation have expressed their gratitude over the support being extended by the Vice - President to the Khalawi (Quranic classes) at the area.