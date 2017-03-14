12 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Review of Industry Organization Act, 2017 Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Committee for Review of the Industry Organization Act, 2017, in a meeting chaired by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer, Sunday, deliberated over the Draft of the Act.

The bill aims to set up strategies, plans and policies for industrial development, besides boosting the competitiveness of national industrial products via following up performances and removing obstacles for providing environment appropriates to work.

The bill will set up a data base for industry organization of exhibitions, encouragement of national industries and development of national industrial firms.

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.