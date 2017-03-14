Sudan: Review of Industry Organization Act, 2017 Discussed

Khartoum — The Committee for Review of the Industry Organization Act, 2017, in a meeting chaired by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer, Sunday, deliberated over the Draft of the Act.

The bill aims to set up strategies, plans and policies for industrial development, besides boosting the competitiveness of national industrial products via following up performances and removing obstacles for providing environment appropriates to work.

The bill will set up a data base for industry organization of exhibitions, encouragement of national industries and development of national industrial firms.