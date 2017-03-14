12 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Iraqi Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has appreciated firmness of the Sudanese - Iraqi relations and the cooperation between the two countries.

This came when the minister received in his office Sunday noon the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires, Mohamed Thamer Hassan, who congratulated on introduction of the position of Prime Minister in Sudan in implementation of the national dialogue's outcome and the lifting of the US economic sanctions from Sudan.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing preparations to hold meetings of the joint Sudanese - Iraqi ministerial committee in mid current year.

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.