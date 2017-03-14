Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Iraqi Relations

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has appreciated firmness of the Sudanese - Iraqi relations and the cooperation between the two countries.

This came when the minister received in his office Sunday noon the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires, Mohamed Thamer Hassan, who congratulated on introduction of the position of Prime Minister in Sudan in implementation of the national dialogue's outcome and the lifting of the US economic sanctions from Sudan.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing preparations to hold meetings of the joint Sudanese - Iraqi ministerial committee in mid current year.