Sudan: Darfur Peace Movements Commends President Decision to Drop Death Penalty On Convicted From the Armed Movements

Khartoum — The Darfur Peace Movements Council have commended the decision of the President of the Republic to drop death penalty on convicted among members of the armed movement and to pardon others convicted to prison.

The Council spokesman, said the release and pardon were timely action and that they showed people were now breathing the outcome of the National Dialogue.

Adam Awad Ahmed, the Council official spokesman told the Sudan News Agency SUNA that his council members are committed to the standards set by the higher committee for the follow up of the National Dialogue resolutions and outcome, stressing their groups have a very clear stand regarding this issue.

Adam has called in a statement to the Sudan News Agency SUNA that it was of paramount importance to represent the armed movements in the higher committee for the follow up of these recommendations and their implementation and that it was important to expediently form the national accord government.

He further renewed his call for the movements that are staying away from the process, to join in and contribute to the peace in the country and to help people enjoy the dividends of peace and stability in the country.