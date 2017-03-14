12 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Preparations for Meeting of Higher Committee for Strategic Planning

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Sunday the Secretary General of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Prof. Abbas Korena, and got informed on the arrangements for the meeting of the Higher Committee for Strategic Planning next Tuesday at the Council of Ministers.

In a press statement, Prof. Korena said that representatives of the national dialogue and a number of research centers will participate in the meeting of the Higher Committee for Strategic Planning.

He affirmed that the state's strategic plan for the period 2017 - 2020 includes all the national dialogue's outcome.

He announced that the National Council for Strategic Planning will hold a meeting following formation of the new government.

