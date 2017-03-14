11 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Refugees Arrive in Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

So far in 2017, 4,106 new Somali refugees have been registered in Ethiopia. This is an arrival rate of around 70 people per day. The refugees were relocated to Bokolmanyo, Buramino, Hilaweyn, Kobe and Melkadida refugee camps by the government's Administration of Refugees and Returnees Affair (ARRA) and UNHCR. Most of the newly registered arrivals are women and children, making up a total of 88pc of the refugees.

Children account for 71pc of that number. The majority of the new arrivals are from Bay region in Somalia, who fled conflict and food insecurity.

The Ethiopian government and its partners are still addressing issues of high malnutrition amongst the new refugees and in the various camps. At the moment, Ethiopia is hosting nearly 800,000 refugees from neighbouring countries, including 245,000 from Somalia.

Ethiopia

Govt to Install Electronic Customs Clearance System

Ethiopia and South Korea signed a 13-million deal for the installation of electronic customs clearance system in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.