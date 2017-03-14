Ethiopia: Refugees Arrive in Ethiopia

So far in 2017, 4,106 new Somali refugees have been registered in Ethiopia. This is an arrival rate of around 70 people per day. The refugees were relocated to Bokolmanyo, Buramino, Hilaweyn, Kobe and Melkadida refugee camps by the government's Administration of Refugees and Returnees Affair (ARRA) and UNHCR. Most of the newly registered arrivals are women and children, making up a total of 88pc of the refugees.

Children account for 71pc of that number. The majority of the new arrivals are from Bay region in Somalia, who fled conflict and food insecurity.

The Ethiopian government and its partners are still addressing issues of high malnutrition amongst the new refugees and in the various camps. At the moment, Ethiopia is hosting nearly 800,000 refugees from neighbouring countries, including 245,000 from Somalia.