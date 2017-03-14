Sudan: Govt Releases Two Detainees in Mudawi Case

Khartoum — Two women have been released after more than two months arbitrary detention for their activities and communications for human rights defender Dr Mudawi Ibrahim.

Lawyer Tasneem Ahmed Taha El Zaki and accountant Nura Obeid Osman were released in Khartoum on Sunday. The father of El Zaki and the sister of Osman informed this station about the release the same day.

Both detainees were arrested in relation to the case of the detained human rights defender, Dr Mudawi. He and his driver Adam El Sheikh remain in prison without any charges laid upon them.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga yesterday, El Sheikh's wife said that his family has not been allowed to visit him as long as his detention lasts, since early December. Mudawi, El Zaki, and Osman have been allowed family visits during their detention.

Central Darfur

The Sudanese security service arrested a man in Nierteti for unknown reasons on Friday. A relative of Adam Yagoub told Radio Dabanga that security agents arrested him in the morning, on his way from Garsila camp to his store at the grand market of Nierteti.

The relative said he is concerned that Yagoub will be badly treated while in detention.