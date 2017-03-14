14 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia to Install Electronic Customs Clearance System

By Desta Gebrehieot

Ethiopia and South Korea signed a 13-million deal for the installation of electronic customs clearance system in the former.

According to the agreement South Korea's electronic customs clearance system called "UNI-PASS" will be installed in Ethiopia by 2020, Korea Customs Service said in a statement.

South Korea has exported the UNI-PASS system to a total of 11 countries, including African countries Cameroon and Tanzania . The total export value surpassed 400 billion won (348 million USD ), it said. According to Korean Herald

UNI-PASS is the brand name of the electronic clearance portal system developed by KCS.

