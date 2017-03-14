13 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Local Leaders Refuse Re-Planning of Central Darfur Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mukjar — Community leaders and people who have been displaced for years and live in the camps in Mukjar locality in Central Darfur have opposed the proposed re-planning of the area. Commissioner Omda Suleiman Fadul and officials visited Wustani on Sunday, announcing to tribal and local leaders to re-plan the area. "We objected, but they responded that all residents of the area have moved to Mukjar camps," tribal leader Kubri Yahya Eisa told Radio Dabanga.

The Commissioner added that the people now living in Wustani are considered new settlers. "We refuse the re-planning until a comprehensive peace has been realised in Darfur," Yahya Eisa said, appealing to the local government to stop the process.

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.