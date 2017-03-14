Sudan: Local Leaders Refuse Re-Planning of Central Darfur Area

Mukjar — Community leaders and people who have been displaced for years and live in the camps in Mukjar locality in Central Darfur have opposed the proposed re-planning of the area. Commissioner Omda Suleiman Fadul and officials visited Wustani on Sunday, announcing to tribal and local leaders to re-plan the area. "We objected, but they responded that all residents of the area have moved to Mukjar camps," tribal leader Kubri Yahya Eisa told Radio Dabanga.

The Commissioner added that the people now living in Wustani are considered new settlers. "We refuse the re-planning until a comprehensive peace has been realised in Darfur," Yahya Eisa said, appealing to the local government to stop the process.