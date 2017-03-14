13 March 2017

Sudan: Armed Robberies On Khartoum Pharmacies, Kutum Roads

Khartoum — In Khartoum, a number of crimes occurred in residential areas on Saturday, including armed robberies on pharmacies. Several car robberies took place in Kutum locality in North Darfur.

On Saturday evening, gunmen stormed a pharmacy in Khartoum's El Lamab, owned by Dr Anas Hussein. The robbers pointed a pistol to the face of one of the employees and ordered her to hand over all the money and her mobile phone. They fired a shot in the pharmacy and then fled using a motorcycle.

A source at the police said that the incident has been the fifth incident reported to the police on Saturday alone. Local media and newspapers have recorded three similar incidents involving theft at pharmacies in several parts of Khartoum in less than one week this March.

Robberies in Kutum

Militants hijacked two vehicles in separate incidents in Kutum locality in North Darfur on Saturday. A group of paramilitaries, driving a Land Cruiser and five motorcycles, intercepted a vehicle on its way from Kutum to Anka. This is 4 km from Amu and northwest of Kutum.

The attackers seized the medicines that driver Ahmed Babikir Osman was transporting to Anka health centre. Also the properties of all the passengers in the car were stolen.

In another incident a paramilitary group in two Land Cruisers and four motorcycles intercepted a commercial vehicle loaded with goods en route from Kutum to Farok, 2 km northwest of the town. The vehicle carried sugar, oil and other food items and was driven by Mohamed Abakar.

Insecurity and the number of attacks have grown at the hands of militias in Kutum locality, residents reported to this station last week. "Authorities have not moved to prosecute the perpetrators, despite people filing reports about such incidents to the police."

Killing in Central Darfur

In Kitul, a village east of Deleig, gunmen opened fire on Jamal Adam Abaker Daoud and Abdelaziz Adam Abdelrahman, a listener reported to Radio Dabanga. Abaker Daoud was immediately killed and Abdelaziz sustained injuries. The reason for the attack is unknown.

