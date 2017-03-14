Somalia: Somali PM Vows Strong Action After Mogadishu Twin Explosions

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire vowed to bring to book those behind the twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu that claimed at least ten lives.

In a statement issued on Monday， Khaire said his government would ensure the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

"We will ensure our maximum priority to security and I pledge those blood-thirsty people will face the law. We will focus on ensuring the stability of the country，" said Khaire.

Militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A vehicle loaded with explosives hit near a hotel in Mogadishu mid-morning， killing seven people， while another suicide bomber was killed after ramming through a factory near the military barracks in Mogadishu， killing two civilians.