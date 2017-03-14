Sudan: Dr Al-Jaz Leads Sudan Delegation to India

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the High Committee for Sudan-China-Russia and India Relations, Dr Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz and his accompanying delegation left , Monday to India at official invitation from India.

In a press statement at Khartoum Air Port, Dr Al-Jaz said India has become one of the important countries for Sudan, especially in industrial and investment fields.

He indicated to importance of development of the Sudanese-Indian relations at all levels , disclosing that Sudan has participated in the Indian-African Partnership Forum, in which Sudan propounded a number of projects in various domains.

Dr Al-Jaz explained that the delegation comprises representatives of Ministries of Finance and Electricity and a number of members of the High Committee for Sudan-China-Russa and India Relations.