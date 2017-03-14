Eritrea: 16th National Book Fair

Statement of the Delegation of the State of Eritrea to the 34th Session of the UNHRC in Response to the Oral Update of… Read more »

At the fair, 30% discount on book prices will be made with a view to further nurture the reading culture among the society, the committee added. The Committee also indicated that the fair will be displayed in other regions of the country from 7th to 19th of April.

Asmara — The 16th National Book Fair is scheduled to be held at the Expo grounds in Asmara from 24 March to 2 April under theme "Book Changes Life". This year's Eritrean Book Fair will include eBooks and digital media, according to the organizing committee.

