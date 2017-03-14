13 March 2017

Eritrea: Calls for Integrated Efforts to Implement Development Programs

Afabet — Mr. Ahmed Mohammed-Nur Rejeb, administrator of Afeabet subzone, called on government institutions and administrative bodies to exert integrated efforts in implementing the charted out development programs in the subzone.

Speaking at the annual work assessment meeting of 2016, Mr. Ahmed expressed appreciation for the active participation of the residents in the development endeavors.

In the same vein, Mr. Gergis Mezgebe, head of economic development in Afabet subzone, stated that 25,000 terraces and over 99,000 cubic meters of embankments have been constructed and over 36,000 terraces renovated thought popular campaigns.

