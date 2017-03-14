13 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Road Renovation in Adi-Keren Administrative Area

Mendefera — The residents of Adi-Keren administrative area, Tserona sub-zone, are renovating a 10 km long dirt road that links Koatit, Ona-Andom and Adi-Keren that was damaged due to flooding.

Ms. Tsega Yebiyo, administrator of Adi-Keren administrative area, indicated that there existed transportation problem particularly in transporting patients and pregnant women to the nearby Koatit health center.

Ms. Tsega further said that the residents of the area have taken the initiative to renovate the road to enable them become beneficiaries of the social services being provided in their locality.

