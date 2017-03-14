14 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi to Secure Pigeon Peas Market in India

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linda Likomwa - Mana

Malawi government has disclosed plans to secure a pigeon peas market in India, the latter being the world's biggest buyer of the crop.

Principle Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Cliff Chiunda brought the development to light in Lilongwe Monday during a media briefing on the forthcoming Malawi-India Business meet on Friday March 17, 2017 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

"India has the biggest market of pigeon peas in the world and it is the highest buyer and as such we cannot lose the market. During the meeting we will make sure that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed for us to continue exporting more.

"The current situation is that we import more from India than we export and the trade gap for Malawi-India in 2015 stood at US$110, 202, 000," explained Chiunda.

He added that the meet is an indicative of an empowerment trade with India in favour of Malawi which has the potential to develop even further as a result of strong India investment in Malawi.

Chiunda further said the two countries would work closely together to unlock the bottlenecks that impinge on the investment, growth and expansion of Indian business in Malawi for the sake of the country's prosperity.

He added that the meeting would also endorse India's intentions to develop and empower Malawi through various initiatives, including foreign direct investment from India.

Chiunda also said the meet intends to create awareness of possible transformation of India investment to Malawi, to create awareness of Indian and Malawian-Indian business and investment in Malawi and to launch a business handbook of Indian businesses in Malawi among others.

He said the mini-forum is primarily focusing on the following sectors: Energy, Agriculture (Agro-processing), Irrigation, Health and Manufacturing.

Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Suresh Kumar Menon said the meeting proposes to bring together at least 200-225 businessmen from Malawi and India.

He said the delegate will share amongst them the capacity of the Indian companies here in Malawi and understand the opportunities that Malawi offers for Indian companies to participate in its growth and development story.

According to Menon the Indian segment will comprise presentation by the Export and Import Bank of India on how Malawian companies can tap the opportunities in Malawi with the help of Indian companies by arranging finance and Ashok Leyland and Eicher who have offices in Malawi.

He added that Indian Hydro Power Company would also make presentation on sustainable Development of Hydro Power by Independence Power Producers and Agriculture by Professor of Agriculture who is involved with promoting Indian agriculture solutions for Malawi at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

The Malawi-India Business Meet is an initiative taken by the High Commission of India Malawi to bring on one platform Indian companies in Malawi and Malawian companies in Malawi.

Malawi

Kazuwa Reelected Chair for Northern Region Football Coaches Committee

Former Mzuni FC Assistant Coach, Ogrieve Mcnebert Kazuwa, was re-elected Chairperson for the Northern Region Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.