Malawi: Kazuwa Reelected Chair for Northern Region Football Coaches Committee

Former Mzuni FC Assistant Coach, Ogrieve Mcnebert Kazuwa, was re-elected Chairperson for the Northern Region Football Coaches Committee.

Kazuwa was standing unopposed in elections that were held last Saturday at Katoto Secondary School Hall in the city of Mzuzu.

Patrick Mwandosha, who was seeking re-election on the position of Vice Chairperson, lost to Elias Chirambo who is coach for Chirambo Football Club and Rumphi District Under 16 Football Team.

Nkhorongo FC Coach, Christopher Nyambose, became the committee's General Secretary unopposed; with Moyale's Acting Head Coach Charles Kamanga as his vice, also unopposed.

The position of Treasurer went to Elias Gomire who is mentor for Mzuzu City Under 16 Football Team while Karonga District Under 16 Team Coach Saulos Nyirenda became his vice. The two also went unopposed.

Committee members are Hilary Munthali who is coach for Mzuni Girls Football Team, Isaac Kapyepye of Fish Eagles in Mzuzu, Kasquare Nyasulu of Rumphi Under 16 and Hastings Msowoya of Zolozolo United in the city of Mzuzu.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Kazuwa said he was humbled to note that football coaches in the northern region still had trust in him as their chair.

He added that he had plans to develop football from the grass root in the region by uplifting upcoming coaches in the region.

"We will be having a CAF C Coaching Course in Mzimba this April and it is my duty to encourage as many coaches as possible to attend this course. I will also work hard with my committee to improve relationship among coaches in the region by having monthly meetings to share ideas in football coaching," explained Kazuwa.

Kazuwa is a holder of CAF B coaching license.