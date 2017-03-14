Uganda: Address Rising Rate of Unemployment

editorial

The National Planning Authority (NPA) released figures on unemployment last week which were worrying. Out of 700,000 people who join the job market every year, only 90,000 find employment, and of these, 20 per cent are underemployed. These figures are indeed alarming and pose many questions.

The government has for the last so many years provided free primary and secondary education. Universal Primary Education started in 1997 while Universal Secondary Education started 10 years later in 2007. Despite the challenges these programmes have faced, it is clear that education is now more affordable for many more people.

In addition to that, the government has also increased on the number of universities in the country. In the last 10 years, three universities, Soroti University, Muni University and Busitema University have been set up, in addition to the four that already existed making the total number of public universities nine. Also, Uganda National Council for Higher Education reveals that there are 39 accredited private universities. The number of private primary and secondary schools is in the thousands.

There is no doubt, therefore, that education is also accessible because many of these private institutions are spread across the country. Because of this, the government should have realised many more people would begin to enter the job market as education has been made more affordable. It seems though that not enough planning was done and so, many people find themselves with enviable education but with no jobs. Hundreds have stories of how they have walked the streets looking for jobs and have found none.

Others have tried to be employers themselves, by starting up small businesses. However, while Uganda is known to be a country that has many startups and people engaging in business, (the country was ranked among the world's most entrepreneurial countries) the success rate is low.

The question is, what is the government doing to ensure that when these people finish their education or are at a point where they can get a job, they will be able to find one? What plans are in place to provide sources of employment to people across the country (and not have most of them visiting the capital city to look for a job)? What is being done to help people succeed in their private businesses? It seems those plans are non-existent, or are not working well.

Government needs to look at this problem as a time bomb. A mass of unemployed youth is a recipe for disaster: Crime, corruption and restlessness are some of the likely products of a disgruntled lot who cannot find jobs to sustain themselves and their families.

The government should take these figures seriously and do something about them.

The issue: Unemployment.

Our view: Government needs to look at this problem as a time bomb. A mass of unemployed youth is a recipe for disaster.