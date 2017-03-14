Uganda: Man Sues KCCA Over Negligence

Kampala — A man has sued Kampala Capital City Authority for negligence.

Mr Silver Lubega through his lawyers Lwere, Lwanyaga and Company Advocates claims that on the afternoon of August 26, 2014, while walking as a pedestrian along Namirembe Road near Centenary Bank, he fell in a manhole about 8-9 feet which he did not know about.

"Upon falling in the said manhole which covered my body, I immediately became unconscious and was rescued by other road users who appeared as good aamaritans, " reads part of Mr Lubega's claim.

He contends that the unguarded and uncovered manhole in which he fell is a property of KCCA and that they have control over it.

Mr Lubega also claims that as a result of falling in the manhole, he suffered injuries on his right leg and his body was bruised whereupon he was rushed to Friendly Clinic at Uganda House.

According to the court documents, Mr Lubega was advised to take an x-ray which he conducted at Kampala Imaging Centre at Kololo and upon thorough medical consultations and due to the severity of the injury, he was also advised to undergo an operation on his right leg which had been damaged and was thus admitted at CORSU rehabilitation hospital where he underwent the operation.

The documents further state that Lubega through his advocates approached KCCA and its directorate of litigation services seeking for information and documents regarding his injuries and indeed upon investigations, the entity established their negligence on their part and they have since covered the manhole.

Lubega claims that KCCA was negligent when they constructed a manhole on the pedestrian side of the road in such a busy area of Kampala Capital City and recklessly leaving it open and unguarded without giving any warning or notice to the road users.

He also adds that KCCA failed to take any reasonable measures to prevent damage to the road users including him from the unusual dangers on the road of which it knew or ought to have known.

"I am the sole bread winner of my family and as a result of the injuries suffered , all my projects including construction of apartments at Mutundwe and farming had to come to a standstill," Mr Lubega claims.

He now wants an order that KCCA pays him more than Shs15m as special damages and a declaration that the entity's action of constructing and leaving open a manhole along Namirembe Road was negligent.