Nigeria: Governor Orders Herdsmen Out of Benue Town After Six Killed in Fresh Attack

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has given Fulani herdsmen in Tombo-Mbalagh, Buruku Local Government Area of the state, a two-day ultimatum to leave the area.

Mr. Ortom gave the order on Monday in Tombo-Mbalagh during a visit to ascertain the damage inflicted on the community by herdsmen.

The visit followed attacks carried out by the herdsmen over the weekend, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Eight bodies were recovered, while three persons were missing, according to the sole administrator for the council area, Justina Sorkaa,

The state police commissioner, Bashir Makama, however said six persons died in the attack.

Mr. Ortom said he had directed security agencies as a matter of urgency to lead herdsmen out of the area for peace to reign.

He said the herdsmen must leave since they were not welcomed by the unarmed inhabitants of the area.

Most people in Benue state were disarmed through the amnesty programme executed by the Ortom administration in 2015.

Mr. Ortom encouraged the people to remain law abiding by reporting for appropriate action, any breach of peace by the herdsmen.

"Some of the displaced persons have moved in with their relations in Buruku town and those who do not have anywhere to go are with us in an improvised IDP camp here at St Peter's Anglican Primary School, Imenger," the Sole Administrator, Mrs. Sorkaa said.

