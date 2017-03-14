Kampala — Many Uganda telecom limited (utl) customers have for the last two days been facing difficulties in sending text messages.

The customers, therefore, had to telephone those they wanted to communicate with.

However, whereas one utl on-net text message costs Shs100 a phone call costs Shs300.

When this reporter contacted utl's public relations officer, Tonny Achidria, on Monday, March 13, he said the failure to send text messages is a result of vandalism of telephone masts, cables, poles and drastic weather.

"The times when some customers couldn't send messages were isolated, cases that could have been used by any of the various reasons stated above," Mr Achidria said.

"Our technical team is always on standby to rectify such mishaps in the shortest time possible. At the moment all such problems have been resolved and all our customers can now send text messagess across all networks."

It is not clear exactly how many of utl's 700, 000 customers experienced difficulty sending text messages.

It is also not clear how many, having been frustrated at sending text messages, resorted to making calls to reach either their colleagues or relations.

A January 2015 report titled 'Mobile Access, National Voice Calls and SMS Market Assessment' notes though that mobile phone users make more calls relative to sending text messages.

The report says 'it is cheaper to make a quick call than send an SMS'.

The last thirty days have not been the best - in terms of customer perceptions - for utl.

Not so long ago, the government got 100 per cent control of utl after Libya, which had a 69 per cent stake in the company, pulled out.

Libya, which had for many years been pumping money in utl, said it is not sustainable to keep the company on, figuratively, life support.

Among other reasons advanced to explain utl's problems were the usurious salaries the top managers earned, with many grossing at least Shs100 million per month.