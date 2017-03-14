South Africa: Blow for Sharks As Lambie Fractures Vertebrae

The Sharks have suffered a major blow with the news that captain Pat Lambie will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Lambie left the field early in the Super Rugby match against the Waratahs when he suffered an injury to his back during a tackle.

According to the Sharks' official website , Lambie fractured a vertebrae in his lower back during the incident.

Team Doctor Alan Kourie confirmed that the pivot will be sidelined for an extended period.

"It is difficult to say exactly how long the approximate length of recovery will be in Pat's case, as he undergoes further scans today, but his return is estimated at six to eight weeks," said Kourie.

Forward Phillip van der Walt suffered an undisplaced fractured cheekbone and will not be available for this weekend's clash against the Kings while hooker Franco Marais and fullback Clement Poitrenaud will also need to be assessed before they are passed fit.

Source: Sport24