Nigeria: NFF to Rohr - Give Us 2018 World Cup Ticket or ...

The Nigerian Football Federation will not extend the contract of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr if he fails to qualify the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are currently leading Group B of Russia 2018 African World Cup qualifying with six points from two games; a feat Nigerians had not seen in a long time given the team's inconsistency in the past.

Despite their seemingly comfortable six-point lead, the NFF hierarchy are still not ready to bend backwards if the team fail in their quest to get a ticket for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Media officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye tweeted on Monday: "The mandate given Rohr by his employers is; Get the @NGSuperEagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia or your contract won't be extended."

The Super Eagles won their first two qualifying matches, beating Zambia 2-1 in Ndola and Algeria 3-1 in Uyo.

Nigeria face reigning African champions Cameroon, who are second on the table, in their next game in Uyo in October. The tie against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will be preceded by a clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifier.

As part of preparations for the twin battles, the Eagles will be engaging the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Stallions of Burkina Faso in international friendlies in London, later this month.