South Africa: No Arrests Yet After Pretoria University Lecturer Shot Dead

No arrests have yet been made after a University of Pretoria lecturer was shot dead in his home in Vaalbank, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.Dr George Frederik Liebenberg was shot through a window on Friday night. His body was found on Saturday morning, when his workers reported for duty, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

"No arrests have yet been made. We don't know what the motive is. Nothing was stolen.

"They didn't enter the house. We don't know how many suspects were involved. It seems as if there was a shootout between him and the suspects," Dlamini said.

He said the 54-year-old, who lived alone on a plot about 100km north-east of Pretoria, was shot in the upper body.

According to the Bronkhorstspruit community policing forum's Vasti van der Merwe, his killers cut a hole through his fence and shot him from behind while he was sitting in front of his laptop.

Liebenberg was an agricultural economist and senior lecturer in the department of agricultural economics, extension and rural development.

