Kampala — The silent growth of local football in recent months has left many Uganda Premier League clubs with unfamiliar questions to answer about soaring fans at different stadia.

More than often this season, clubs have been either overwhelmed with numbers or fans have turned violent in one way or another.

The exchange of missiles leaving fans oozing blood and with broken phones as KCCA pummeled Onduparaka 7-0 on February 25 gave a thorough check to the organisation during match at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Since, there has been public pressure for KCCA to switch their their Caf Champions League return leg against holders Mamelodi Sundowns this Saturday to another venue like Namboole Stadium.

KCCA FC management insisted Sundowns will play at Lugogo. "This is our home," KCCA club CEO David Tamale told journalists at a press conference in Lugogo yesterday.

"Whether we are playing Mamelodi Sundowns or, we are going to play here," he said. "But we are going to sell a better match-day experience on Saturday."

KCCA has undertaken several changes in preparation for the tie in which they must avert a 2-1 loss suffered at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last Friday.

Unlike before, KCCA began selling tickets at 13 selected Shell fuel Stations around Kampala at Shs10000 (ordinary), Shs20000 (VIP) and Shs50000 (VVIP).

"We picked so many lessons from the record crowd against Onduparaka. "Safety of the fans is very important for us," KCCA chairman Julius Kabugo stated. "So starting with distribution of tickets, we've decided to send them out early to avoid money exchange at the gates,"

"The greatest challenge is demand versus supply. We cannot accommodate everyone but unfortunately, we are limited in capacity so only 5600 tickets are going to be sold." Kabugo added.

For Lugogo which accommodates only 5600 people, a total 11210 tickets were sold as KCCA teenager Allan Okello announced his arrival with a hat-trick against Onduparaka.

As Police mans the gates, there will be a different sitting arrangement with two areas of VVIP on either ends of the club house, VIP section on the Shoprite end with ordinary seats rights opposite the dressing rooms.

Further, KCCA in partnership with Police are likely to alter routes to the stadium gates. "If necessary, we may have to close the road adjacent to the stadium. We shall inform the motorists in time." Jinja Road DPC Moses Eliua said.

Sundowns who are due play Polokwane City in the Absa Premiership today, arrive here tomorrow evening with a 43-man contingent and will reside at Serena Hotel.

THE NUMBERS

13: The number of Shell fuel stations selling tickets for Saturday's continental tie.

5600: The tickets to be sold for the CAF Champions League return leg between KCCA and Sundowns.

11210: The number of tickets sold for the Uganda Premier League tie between KCCA and Onduparaka on February 25 - record attendance this season.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MARCH 18 - SECOND LEG AT LUGOGO

KCCA (UGA) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

(Sundowns lead 2-1 on aggregate)

TICKET PRICING: Ordinary: Shs10000 | VIP: Shs20000 | VVIP: Shs50000

SHELL TICKET SELLING POINTS: Lugogo, Ben Kiwanuka, Kawempe, Makindye, Wandegeya, Kabalagala, Kampala Road, Jinja Road, Bugolobi, Nakawa, Mulago, Bakuli, Mengo