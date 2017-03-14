Uganda: Masaka Suspends New Property Tax

Masaka — Masaka Municipality Council authorities have finally bowed to pressure from building owners and agreed to suspend the new property tax rates.

Early this year, Masaka Municipal Council revised the property rates upwards, drawing resistance from building owners.

Although Municipal council authorities insist that the rates were raised from 5 per cent to 8 per cent, property owners under their umbrella association Masaka Land Lords and Property Owners Forum claim the increment is 100 per cent compared to what they were paying previously.

During a meeting last weekend at Masaka Municipal Council Chambers chaired by Masaka Resident District Commissioner Joy Walusimbi, it was resolved that council suspends the new rates since they were exploitative. The meeting was also attended by Masaka Municipality town clerk Innocent Ahimbisibwe, mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, property owners, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

Mr Afaayo said the valuation process which led to the introduction of the new rates had some issues since all property owners were not consulted and involved in the entire process. "We accept that there were some problems with valuations and this can be addressed through negotiations other than property owners deciding to reject to pay taxes" he said.

He said it was unfair to increase the property tax rates, yet many building owners had also failed to pay debts because a lot of money is still in arrears. "Building owners owe council millions in arrears yet the rates were very low (5 per cent ) compared to other cities and towns that charge between (12-15 per cent ). Let them continue paying old property tax rates which are at (5 per cent) as council devises a way of addressing their concerns," he added.

However, Mr Afaayo said the decision to allow building owners pay old property tax rates only applies to those who complained because some of their colleagues had already paid since they were comfortable with the revised rates.

Mr Ahimbisibwe said building owners are going to be served with new demand notices indicating old rates and must ensure that they clear their arrears to zero balance. He also reminded them about the law that requires tax payers with accumulated arrears to pay an interest rate of 2 per cent.

The property owners welcomed the decision of paying old tax rates, saying it was unfair to revise property tax rates upwards given the current economic situation in the country.

Property tax

Property tax is a tax payable on rental income arising from the rental property. This means that any person, company, group of persons organisation, charity and members' club that owns property and rents out this property and derives rental income from the property is supposed to declare the rental income to Town authorities or Uganda Revenue Authority and pay tax on that income. However, the requirement to pay tax on rental income does not apply to organisations or individuals and companies that are exempted from income tax like churches.