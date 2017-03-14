Nigeria: Zamalek Celebrate Rangers' Massacre

Zamalek coach Mohamed Helmi hailed his squad following Sunday's 4-1 home victory over Enugu Rangers in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32, but warned them to stay vigilant for the away match.

"Victory is just a step towards qualification, which will require effort and focus in Nigeria," Helmi said through the club's official website after the game.

The five-time Champions, who will visit the Nigerian league holders for the return leg on Friday, gave an outstanding performance, winning the praise of critics and fans.

"Zamalek played a great game. I deeply thank the players for the great show," football director Ismail Youssef said after the game at Cairo's El-Salam Stadium.

The team are in training Monday to prepare for the weekend. They will fly to Nigeria on Thursday.