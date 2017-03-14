Nigeria: Group Slams Minister Over Sack of Whistleblower

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has been condemned for trying to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-graft war by sacking an Assistant Director in her ministry, Mr. Ntia Thompson, who exposed the looting of cash worth $229,000 and N800,000 meant for crucial projects.

For that reason, a civil society advocacy group, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, has called on the minster to urgently reinstate Thompson and tender an apology for trying to rubbish the good work of President Buhari.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr. Chido Onumah, expressed disappointment and displeasure over reported dismissal from service of an Assistant Director in the Directorate for Technical Cooperation in Africa, DTCA, an agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ntia Thompson, for blowing the whistle on the diversion of $229,000 and N800,000 by key officials in the Directorate.

Mr. Thompson was initially suspended on December 19, 2016, before the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who supervises the DTCA, approved his compulsory retirement on February 7, 2017, in a public notice addressed to all staff and signed by Sanda S. Isah, Head of Administration Department in DTCA.

The statement read: "AFRICMIL views the action of the Ministry not only as most unconscionable but also as another devastating blow to the war against corruption under the current administration.

"The sacking of Mr. Thompson for his attempt to contribute to accountability in the public sector by blowing the whistle on financial fraud in his workplace is the latest in the determined effort by some top government officials to ensure that the whistle-blower policy and, to a large extent the fight against corruption, does not gain any meaningful traction.

"Clearly, the Minister of State and other key officials of the Ministry were thoroughly embarrassed by the whistleblower's revelation and the only way to respond was through his illegal dismissal from service.

"AFRICMIL urges the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, not to approve the dismissal of Mr. Thompson, and hereby calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police "to whom the malfeasance was initially reported" to properly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice."

AFRICMIL urged government to unequivocally discourage the shameless response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PSC as well as punish forthwith any official(s) who perpetrate(s) such similar brazen acts of impunity that undermined a progressive policy of government.

"A whistle-blower deserves full protection and not victimization or persecution in any form," Onumah said. "Otherwise, potential whistle-blowers will feel disinclined to reporting fraud and that will sound a death knell to the whistle-blower policy in its infancy, and the anti-corruption war in the long run," the group said.

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Finance recently launched a whistle-blower policy to encourage and mobilize active participation of Nigerians in its anti-corruption campaign.