14 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 50 Die in Adamawa Auto Crash

By Umar Yusuf

An auto crash that occurred Sunday night in Ngurore, a suburb of Yola, the Adamawa State capital, claimed the lives of about 50 people, leaving 29 others with injuries.

It was gathered that an articulated vehicle, with number plates DKU 427XA, conveying over 100 passengers and 60 cattle, was returning from Song Market, when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness said the driver of the vehicle, which was reportedly on full speed, lost control, the vehicle swerved into the bush and ended in a deep ditch, resulting in the deaths.

According to the eyewitness, the accident, which happened at about 8.30p.m., Sunday night, led to traffic jam on the busy Yola- Gombe Federal Highway.

The witness added that bodies burnt beyond recognition and those of the cattle littered the area.

Humanitarian and rescue teams were on hand to render assistance to the injured as the dead were evacuated to the morgue of the Yola Specialist Hospital.

The incident has been confirmed by the Adamawa State Police Command.

