Nigeria: NESG Supports FG's Plan to Sell National Asset to Settle Debts

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, has revealed its support for the Federal Government to sell some of the nation's assets to settle domestic debts.

Chief Executive Officer, NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola told news men in Lagos that the summit supports the proposed plan by the government to sell idle national assets.

He said, "the summit fully support plan by the government to sell assets that are idle to settle local debts rather than borrowing abroad. When we talk about sale of assets, believe me it was part of the things we support at NESG.

"We have submitted our view to them long ago, and it is that if we can separate between NNPC as an operator and NNPC as an asset manager, Nigeria would be better. We believe strongly that with these assets, we can raise money from them and should not be too concerned in borrowing money."