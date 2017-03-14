14 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NESG Supports FG's Plan to Sell National Asset to Settle Debts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, has revealed its support for the Federal Government to sell some of the nation's assets to settle domestic debts.

Chief Executive Officer, NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola told news men in Lagos that the summit supports the proposed plan by the government to sell idle national assets.

He said, "the summit fully support plan by the government to sell assets that are idle to settle local debts rather than borrowing abroad. When we talk about sale of assets, believe me it was part of the things we support at NESG.

"We have submitted our view to them long ago, and it is that if we can separate between NNPC as an operator and NNPC as an asset manager, Nigeria would be better. We believe strongly that with these assets, we can raise money from them and should not be too concerned in borrowing money."

Nigeria

Governor Orders Herdsmen Out of Benue Town

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has given Fulani herdsmen in Tombo-Mbalagh, Buruku Local Government Area of the state, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.