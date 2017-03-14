Namibia: Rockers Gear Up for Namrock Festival

NAMROCK is up, at it and coming at you fast as the nation's rockers flex their fingers and tune their guitars for Namibia's biggest rock music festival.

Boasting three stages and more than 20 local acts, this year the legendary two-day festival will take place at the iconic Warehouse Theatre on 24 and 25 March.

Brought to you by Tafel Lager and NamRock Music Productions, NamRock celebrates its 12th year of showcasing exceptional local talent.

Audiences can look forward to the Tafel Lager Main Stage stylings of Famaz Attak, Rush Hour, Fate of Miss H, Blikweg, RAT, Bourbon and Traffic, Lize Ehlers, Savannah Afros, Elemotho and Sean K while The Ells, Solasphera, Blend, Romulus and Ruan Greef strike more soulful chords on the Red Heart Acoustic Stage.

Rocking hard, old school with a bit of blues, folk en in Afrikaans ook, for the first time ever NamRock will also feature the Olmeca DJ stage where the likes of Ace Da Bass, DJ Cello, DJ Alu and DJ RU will make your electronic and house music dreams come true.

Another first for the festival is the New Rock slot. Calling all up-and-coming rockers to show festival organiser Mike Ott what they've got, NewRock will give one band the opportunity to play up to three songs on the NamRock stage.

Chock full of spot prizes, giveaways and offering one social media savvy attendee a VIP experience in the Jameson Chill Zone for their photogenic self and five of their friends, NamRock will be adding a real life legend to the mix and will be hosted by Dylan's Tony Fourie.

With festival food by Flaunt, photobooths and more, NamRock is coming home to rock and roll like never before on Friday, 24 March from 18h00 and Saturday, 25 March from 16h00.

Tickets are limited and are available from the Warehouse Theatre, airtime city kiosks and eventstoday.com.na.

Follow Tafel Lager Namrock Festival on Facebook for the details of NewRock consideration and to enter various competitions in the run-up to the greatest home brewed rock show Namibia will ever know. Strictly no under 18s. For more information, contact Ott at info@namrock.net

