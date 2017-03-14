Uganda: Man Kills Ex-Wife in Front of Children

Kakumiro — Police in Kakumiro District are holding a man for allegedly killing his former wife in front of her children.

The incident happened on Sunday in Kadunduma village, Kitaihuka Sub-county in Kakumiro District.

The suspect, 34, is a resident of the same area and is alleged to have killed Beatrice Nakingi, a mother of seven children.

Narrating the ordeal to Daily Monitor, Ms Mary Nakabito, a daughter of the deceased, said their parents separated some years ago but the duo continued to meet for love affairs.

Ms Nakabito says their mother had built her own house and got another man whom she had seven children with.

How it happened

According to Ms Nakabito, the suspect visited last Saturday but developed a quarrel with his ex-wife in the night.

"As the quarrel ensued, the man (suspect) killed my mother in our presence with a hand hoe, which he hit on her head and the back several times," Nakabito narrates.

She revealed that her mother had always tried to chase away the suspect in vain.

The children on seeing their mother lying dead, made an alarm which attracted neighbours.

"Our mother cried for help as the man (suspect) dragged her outside the house. Our father is always away, we just fled the scene while wailing for help from the neighbours," Ms Nakabito explained.

Ms Emily Penelope, a close neighbour of the deceased, said she rushed home only to find the suspect with a blood stained hoe at the scene.

However, the suspect tried fleeing but was rounded up by residents who beat him to pulp a few kilometers from the scene of crime. When contacted, Kakumiro District police commander, Mr Hassan Katumba Mugerwa, confirmed the incident saying the suspect escaped lynching by the mob.

According to Mr Mugerwa, this is the fourth incident in the area where a woman is killed by their husbands or ex-husbands in domestic related disputes.

On February 15, police arrested a man, 80, for allegedly killing his wife Teopista Nakefeero, 30, over a heated family dispute which had caused them to separate.

Mr Mugerwa said domestic violence cases involving murder are soaring. He attributed the rise in the domestic violence cases to land and property sharing.

"We have tried our level best but things are not changing. We have always told people to use other peaceful means in resolving family disputes than resorting to violence," said Mr Mugerwa.

He further warned residents against taking the law in their hands by killing suspects who are supposed to be tried before courts of law.

However, Section 188 of the Penal Code Act states, "Any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission, commits murder".

The punishment of murder on conviction is death sentence according to Section 189 of the same act.

Domestic violence

Domestic violence in Uganda is a problem as it is in many parts of Africa. It involves abuse by one person against another in a domestic context, such as in marriage or cohabitation. This is mainly caused by alcohol, poverty, land disputes and infidelity.