Uganda: Family Panics As KCCA Lawyer Goes Missing

Kampala — The family of a senior lecturer at Kampala International University is in panic after their relative was reportedly abducted last Sunday evening.

According to close relatives, Mr Mubarak Kalenge, a lawyer working with Kampala Capital City Authority, went missing at Afro American restaurant in Bukoto where he had gone for coffee.

The family yesterday evening circulated messages on different media platforms calling for anyone with information on their missing relative to reach them.

"Dear friends, Our Brother Mubraka Kalenge was kidnapped from Bukoto Afro American Restaurant at gun point at 8pm on Sunday. If you have seen him, please call this number: 0704194232, 0772460403, 0702460403 . We need your support. Kindly circulate widely. Thank you very much," one of the messages read.

According to information Daily Monitor has received, Kalenge was picked from the restaurant by unknown people and driven away on Sunday evening.

A relative Daily Monitor spoke to on phone, who declined to be named, said they are making progress in the hunt for their relative. He, however, told our reporter that they as a family, had been advised not to speak to journalists for fear of jeopardising the investigations. "I am unable to discuss anything, however there is progress in the search of our brother," said the relative.

Mr Emilian Kayima the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that they have information of Mr Kalenge's disappearance and promised to get back to this newspaper with more details.