South Africa: Explainer - How Durban Lost the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium (file photo).

Durban lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. In a way, it wasn't really a surprise. Signs have pointed to the bid imploding for some time now. But what happened? By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It was confirmed on Monday that Durban had lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The lone horse in the race when it came to submitting bids, the city missed a number of key deadlines in the months after they were announced.

While the dream of making Durban the first African city to host the Commonwealth Games looked nice on paper, it all ended rather embarrassingly with a chunk of money thrown down the drain.

So, Durban lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Why?

The short answer is because an operational budget could not be agreed on. That's what the bigwigs are telling us anyway. The long answer is that it's probably far more complicated than that. South Africa missed several deadlines to name a Local Organising Committee and the budget was already an issue last year.

The Sunday Tribune also reported that there were some issues between government and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee...