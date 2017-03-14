Namibia: Coastal Marathon Bags New Sponsors

Hangana Seafood Managing Director, Herman Theron (L), received the Lucky Star Marathon trophy from Etosha Fishing MD Pieter Greeff, following the change of sponsorship and name of the event.

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group this week announced that its subsidiary Hangana Seafood, is taking over the torch from Etosha Fishing's Lucky Star, as main sponsor of the oldest coastal running event in Namibia, the Lucky Star Marathon & Cycle Tour.

This annual event is now officially known as the Hangana Hake Run & Ride and will take place on 7 October in Walvis Bay and it will continue in the same format as in the past, with a marathon; half marathon; 10km fun run as well as a 105km road cycling, 21km mountain bike, 21km fat bike and 5km kiddies race.

In 2016 Etosha Fishing, announcement that due to financial constraints it was unable to sponsor this landmark coastal event.

"Etosha Fishing is delighted that Hangana Seafood has stepped in to take over the sponsorship of arguably the biggest annual coastal sporting event. It would have been a very sad day for all running and cycling enthusiasts at the coast if this event had to die a silent death," said Etosha Fishing MD Pieter Greeff.

Hangana Seafood Managing Director, Herman Theron said, "As one of the leading employers in the Namibian Hake fishing industry, and a member of the O&L Group that is inspired by our purpose of 'Creating a future, enhancing life' - we are excited to add this event that encourages healthy lifestyles, to our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSI) portfolio, as it enhances the lives of the community within which we operate."

The Lucky Star Marathon has been in existence since the 90s and has grown in popularity over the years attracting participants from all over the world.

In 2015 the event increased its footprint to incorporate cycling categories, of which the 105km road race is a local Cycling Federation sanctioned event.

Meanwhile, the marathon event will remain a qualifier for the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons and will also continue to form part of the annual 'Walvisfees', hosted on the same weekend in Walvis Bay.