4 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: New View On the Block

A new resort on the shores of Lake Langano, 200Km south of Addis Abeba, is scheduled to start service beginning September 2017. Under construction by owners of TRACON Trading Plc, the hotel will be the largest structure among close to 10 of lodges and resorts surrounding the lake. Langano is a volcano formed lake with 18Km long and 16Km wide, with hippos and baboons as its main species.

When completed, this property will have close to 30 rooms, all facing the lake known to have one of the best places for bird watchers. On top, it will have large dinning hall, while a smaller hall on the left to the gate will serve as a reception. The family of Omer Ali Shifaw, which owns a string of companies in coffee export, manufacturing, real estate, imports, construction and transport industries, has three dedicated guestrooms. Located adjacent to Sabana Resorts, the family took a 4,000sqm plot from the Arsi Nagale Zone administration 10 years ago, and began construction three years later.

