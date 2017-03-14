Sudan: Press Conference At Parliament Tuesday

Khartoum — The National Assembly's delegation that recently paid visit to United States of America will hold a press conference at 11:00am, Tuesday in the Parliament's Green Hall to shed light about purposes of the visit at this stage of history of relations between Sudan and USA.
Head of Committee for External Relations and International Cooperation , Dr Mustafa Al-Daw, Chairman of the Economic Committee, Dr Ahmed Al-Magzoub and member of Parliament , Afafa Ahmed Abdul-Rahman will address the press conference.