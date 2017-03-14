Sudan: Press Conference At Parliament Tuesday

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Head of Committee for External Relations and International Cooperation , Dr Mustafa Al-Daw, Chairman of the Economic Committee, Dr Ahmed Al-Magzoub and member of Parliament , Afafa Ahmed Abdul-Rahman will address the press conference.

Khartoum — The National Assembly's delegation that recently paid visit to United States of America will hold a press conference at 11:00am, Tuesday in the Parliament's Green Hall to shed light about purposes of the visit at this stage of history of relations between Sudan and USA.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.